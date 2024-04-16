Four County To Host Annual Art Show

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERART SHOW … The public is invited to join the Visual Art & Design class for their Annual Art Show themed “Intergalactic Rodeo.” Mark your calendars for April 24, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Multipurpose Room at Four County Career Center. Be prepared to experience a showcase of unique fine art, digital designs, and graphic creations, all crafted by our talented senior Visual Art & Design students. Shown above preparing for the Art Show are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Bralynn Tanner (Pettisville), Mariah Mignin (Archbold), Rebecca Rupp (Archbold), Lydia Epling (Archbold), (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Siena Semrau (Delta), Santiago Garcia (Archbold), and Arrianna Wissink (Archbold). The day is coordinated by Visual Art & Design instructor Erin Custer.