Evergreen FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team Competes At State Competition

The Evergreen FFA made a large achievement with the Novice Parliamentary Procedure team advancing and competing at the state competition. On December 2nd, the Evergreen FFA had eight freshmen compete at the state parliamentary procedure contest at Delaware Career Center in Delaware, Ohio.

With qualifying for the state competition, the team is ranked in the top 20 in the state. The team ended the state competition with a third-place finish in their state preliminary round.

To make this achievement, the team members had to compete in both the county and district competition. The team placed first in both levels of competition advancing them to the state contest.

The team members consisted of Molly Elvey, Nate Emmons, Austin Gillen, Jackson Huffman, Lanae Manz, Alex Paulson, Callie Wyse, and Kate Wyse.

The goal for the team when they started practicing for this contest back in October was to make it to the state competition. Being freshmen, the team really did not know if this was an achievable goal.

The team practiced at least twice a week since October preparing for the contest. The hard work paid off as they achieved their goal.

Evergreen FFA has not had a district or state qualifying parliamentary procedure in several years. For the chapter overall, this was a huge accomplishment.