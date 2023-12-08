Shawn Williams (1988 – 2023)

(Resident Of Waldron, MI)

Hudson – Shawn Kyle Williams, age 35, of Waldron, Michigan, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023, in Fayette, Ohio.

Shawn was born on October 25, 1988, to Shannon Williams and Denise (Fether) Doriot in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Shawn was a hard worker who had a big heart. He loved listening to music and tinkering with anything that had a motor, especially if it went fast.

Shawn was known by many for having a great sense of humor and enjoyed activities, including video games, paintball, fishing, and football.

Surviving Shawn are: his wife, Stephanie; his sons, Aiden, Collin, and Braxton Williams; parents, Denise (Veryl) Doriot and Shannon Williams; maternal grandmother, Karen Fether, paternal grandparents, Chalmer and Hope Williams; sister, Jennifer (Kevin) Phillips; and a nephew, Owen. Shawn was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Fether.

Funeral services for Shawn will be held on Saturday, December 9th at 1:00 PM at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson, Michigan. Visitation will take place prior to the service, starting at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at the Waldron Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shawn , please visit our floral store.