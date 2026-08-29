High School Sports Schedule For Saturday, August 29, 2026

CROSS COUNTRY
Edgerton/Evergreen/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker/Wauseon @ Defiance XC Open 8am
Bryan @ Celina Invitational 9am
Archbold/Delta/Pettisville/Swanton @ Eastwood Invitational 8pm
GIRLS GOLF
Delta/Montpelier/Wauseon @ Archbold Invitational 9am
VOLLEYBALL
Hilltop @ Archbold 9am
Evergreen @ Ayersville 10am
Wauseon @ Toledo Christian 10am
Fairview @ Edon 10am
North Central @ Paulding 10am
Bryan @ Napoleon 11am
Rossford @ Swanton 11am
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Pettisville 10am
Swanton @ Lake 11am
Bryan @ Celina 11:30am
Genoa @ Wauseon 1pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Celina @ Bryan 11am
Defiance @ Wauseon 11am
Swanton @ Lake 1pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Wauseon @ Ottawa-Glandorf 10am
Celina @ Bryan 11am