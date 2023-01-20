Evergreen Football Head Coach To Be Named New Head Man At Maumee

By: Nate Calvin

METAMORA- Evergreen head coach Evan Karchner is returning to his alma mater after one season at Evergreen.

Pending approval at the January 23, 2023, Maumee Board of Education meeting, the 2012 graduate of Maumee will be named the new head coach of the Panthers.

“Growing up in Maumee and graduating from Maumee High School was very special to me. It made me who I am today”, said Karchner when talking about the opportunity to return to Maumee.

“I was influenced by a lot of great coaches and teachers while I went to school there and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be able to give back.”

“I am very proud for what we did over the last year at Evergreen. Obviously, we would have liked to win more games, but I believe we took a step forward as a program”, said Karchner, who was 3-7 in his one season at Evergreen.

“I believe our kids started to enjoy football and our numbers raised because of that. There are a lot of good things at Evergreen. The facilities are first-class, and they have some very talented classes coming back”, he continued.

“Last year we started building the culture of a winning program. I hope that Evergreen will continue to take steps forward and have success.’

“I would love nothing more than to see those kids be successful. They worked hard and they deserve it. I am hoping they find the right guy for the job to be able to keep pushing the program towards success.”

“Evan did a fantastic job here at Evergreen. We are thankful for the work he put into the program and wish him nothing but the best at Maumee”, commented Evergreen Athletic Director Dylan Henricks.

“We will be accepting resumes and a letter of interest as soon as we get it posted externally and will start the interview process with qualified candidates.”

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com