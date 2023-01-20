Stryker @ Montpelier Girls Varsity Basketball

Montpelier 35 Stryker 30

MONTPELIER – Montpelier held Stryker to just three field goals in the second half to grind out a 35-30 win and hand Stryker (13-3, 3-1 BBC) their first loss in the BBC.

Kelsie Bumb led a balanced scoresheet for the Locos (9-7, 3-1) with nine points while Stryker’s Sage Woolace topped all scorers with 16.

STRYKER (30) – Woolace 16; Leupp 0; Ruffer 0; Fulk 7; Ramon 0; Wickerham 3; Rethmel 0; Oberlin 4; Totals: 11-1-5 – 30

MONTPELIER (35) – Bumb 9; Hillard 6; Humbarger 6; McGee 7; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 0; Hopper 1; Uribes 6; Totals: 8-5-4 – 35

STRYKER 11 9 5 5 – 30

MONTPELIER 10 12 6 7 – 35

JUNIOR VARSITY: Montpelier, 22-19

