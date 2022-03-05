Evergreen High School Quiz Team Qualifies For National Tournament

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

HEADED TO NATIONALS … The Evergreen High School Quiz Team has qualified for the National Academic Quiz Bowl Tournament. The team will travel to the event held in Chicago, Illinois April 23 and 24.

This is the sixth year in a row the team has qualified for this tournament. The EHS Quiz Team currently stands at the top of its league.

Team members pictured left to right are: Jada Blanchard, Josie Blanchard, Ashlyn Luttrell, Samantha Miller, Ben Saunders, Anderson Tipping, Jacob Goodson, Wyatt Miller, Caleb Grasser, and advisor Bill Blanchong. Not pictured are: Jordan Ruby, Grey Roesti, Spenser Denton, Mckenzie Denton, Brock Patrick, Katie Huffman, and Rachael Huffman.