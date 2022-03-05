Williams County Sheriff’s Department Donates Police Cruiser To Four County Career Center

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 5, 2022

The Williams County Sheriff’s Department donated a fully equipped 2011 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser to the Four County Career Center’s Law Enforcement and Security Tactics program.

The donated Police Cruiser will be utilized in vehicle inspections, stops and approaches, and maneuverability training for the juniors and seniors in the program.

Four County Career Center is appreciative to the Williams County Sheriff’s Department for their continued support of the students and the Career Center.

Shown above while delivering the cruiser to the Career Center are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students Alex Brown (Bryan); Scott Sanders (Bryan); Alyssa Momyer (Hilltop); Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert; Instructor Kevin Thomas; and Law Enforcement & Security Tactics students Travis Rosendaul (Bryan); Wyatt Beltz (Hilltop)/ and William Douglas (Bryan).

 

