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Evergreen Homecoming 2026: Austin Gillen & Lanae Manz Crowned King & Queen

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Evergreen High School celebrated its 2026 Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 9, at Pifer Field, where Austin Gillen and Lanae Manz were named King and Queen. The theme was “Color Explosion.” See the full page below.

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