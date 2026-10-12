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Montpelier Homecoming 2026: Lillian Mahan Crowned Queen

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Montpelier High School celebrated its 2026 Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 10, with the presentation of this year’s court and the crowning of senior Lillian Mahan as Homecoming Queen. See the full page below.

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