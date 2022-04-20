Evergreen Schools Make Personnel Shift

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 20, 2022

News Article Views: 92

With the support of the Evergreen Board of Education, Mr. Brady Ruffer has enthusiastically accepted an administrative transfer from Evergreen Middle School principal to Evergreen High School principal beginning with the 2022-2023 school year.

The now vacant EMS principal position will be immediately posted with an application submission deadline of May 13, 2022.

Evergreen Local Schools welcomes Mrs. Sherrie Brown as the new EES principal. She will begin her new position with the 2022-2023 school year.

She takes the reins from Jane Draheim who will retire at the end of June 2022. Mrs. Brown currently serves as the Fairview Elementary principal in the Central Local School District.

She is looking forward to immersing herself in the Evergreen community.

INFORMATION PROVIDED

