Wauseon FFA To Partner With Chamber Of Commerce For Community Service Event

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

WHO: Local Wauseon/Fulton County Businesses and Wauseon FFA Members while partnering with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce.

WHAT: Collaborate together to find a way to get approximately 90 Wauseon FFA Members into the community to perform community service.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

TIME FRAME: FFA Members can be expected to donate service time from approximately 8:30am-12:15pm.

The buses will depart from the High School at 8am and will begin dropping off students. The last group of students should be dropped off by 8:30am.

The bus will begin picking up students from their service sites at 11:50am and will have all the students picked up by 12:20pm.

EXAMPLE ACTIVITIES: Students can be asked to do anything that will help to provide a service to the community.