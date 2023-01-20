Evergreen @ Wauseon Girls Varsity Basketball

Evergreen 52 Wauseon 40

WAUSEON – Evergreen drained six triples, five in the first half, to help the Vikings lead 28-19 at the half en route to a 52-40 victory.

Macy Chamberlin topped the scoring column for Evergreen (10-6, 1-2 NWOAL) with 19 points, Addison Ricker had 15, and Kennedy Emmitt had 10.

Hayley Meyer hit six field goals and was 6/10 at the foul line for a team-high 18 and Mackenzie Stasa netted 11 for Wauseon (9-7 1-2).

EVERGREEN (52) – Gleckler 0; Br. Sintobin 4; Serna 4; Emmitt 10; Ricker 15; Chamberlin 19; Totals: 11-6-12 – 52

WAUSEON (40) – Stasa 11; Tester 0; Strain 0; Pelok 0; Coronado 0; Hamilton 0; S. Rupp 2; Leatherman 0; Kay. Ehrsam 5; Marugan 4; Meyer 18; Totals: 12-2-10 -40

EVERGREEN 13 15 19 5 – 52

WAUSEON 6 13 11 10 – 40

JUNIOR VARSITY: Wauseon, 32-26

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.