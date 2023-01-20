Delta @ Archbold Girls Varsity Basketball

Archbold 59 Delta 49

ARCHBOLD – Carly Grime scored all 12 of her points in the second quarter by knocking down four three-pointers as Archbold (8-8, 1-2 NWOAL) earned their first win in the NWOAL.

Leah McQuade led the three other Bluestreaks in double figures with 19, Sophie Rupp tallied 15 and Makena Thiel registered 10.

Grace Munger connected on five treys and finished with 19 for Delta (6-9, 1-2) and Khloe Weber added 12.

DELTA (49) – Weber 12; Munger 19; Burres 6; Friess 0; Haas 7; Sprow 4; Lamb 0; Gillen 0; Smith 1; Risner 0; Totals: 10-8-5 – 49

ARCHBOLD (59) – Pedraza 1; Rupp 12; Perez 4; Thiel 10; Rodriguez 0; McQuade 19; C. Grime 12; Moyer 0; Mello 0; N. Grime 1; Forward 0; Ruffer 0; Reyes 0; Totals: 17-5-10 – 59

DELTA 12 8 13 16 – 49

ARCHBOLD 17 17 13 12 – 59

JUNIOR VARSITY: Archbold, 38-5

