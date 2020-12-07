Evergreen’s Breanna Huffman & McKenna Babcock Sign To Continue Athletic Careers At The Next Level

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL … Pictured at signing day are Erik Babcock (Father), McKenna Babcock, Candee Babcock (Stepmother), and Barb Babcock (Grandmother).

By: Nate Calvin

Recently two Evergreen Lady Vikings signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the college level. McKenna Babcock signed to play volleyball at Owens Community College and Breanna Huffman will play softball at Jackson College.

For McKenna Babcock she quickly knew Owens was the place for her. “My family had been continually telling me to visit Owens and when I did, I just knew right away that that was the place for me”, commented Babcock.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to play volleyball for the next four years, so I knew a two-year college would be perfect. The facilities were amazing, the nursing program had phenomenal talk about it, and of course, I knew that I would really fit in with the coaches and the volleyball family.”

Babcock said she looked at Heidelberg, Grand Valley State, and Terra State Community College for volleyball with it coming down to a choice between Terra and Owens.

During her time at Evergreen, Babcock has been a four-year academic winner, a National Honor Society member, and an AP student.

On the volleyball court, she was 1st Team All-League and 2nd Team All-District in 2018, 2nd Team All-League and Honorable Mention All-District in 2019, and this past season she was the NWOAL Co-Player of the Year, 1st Team All-League, 2nd Team All-District, and the team MVP.

Babcock went on to talk about the lessons she has learned during her athletic career. “I learned so many lessons in my youth career of playing sports. The top ones I will always remember would probably be that your work ethic is what is going to get you where you want to be in life, and of course, I learned how to be the best teammate I can be, on the court and off.” “

“I have made some of my best friends from volleyball and I wouldn’t change that for anything”, she concluded.

McKenna singled out a few people who have been pivotal in here reaching this point. “I couldn’t get to where I was without my sisters, who got me into volleyball, my parents and grandparents who have always supported and encouraged me”, she said.

“My teammates have always had my back, and my coaches have taught me everything about volleyball and everything about life.” McKenna will be studying nursing at Owens with the goal of eventually becoming a NICU nurse.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL … Shown at Breanna Huffman’s signing day are: (Front) Melissa Whitaker, Breanna Huffman, Corey Whitaker. (Back) Jolie Huffman, Jackson Huffman, Delaney Whitaker, Bridget Whitaker.

Breanna Huffman was drawn to the small campus and isolated location that Jackson College has to offer. “Coming from Evergreen, it felt very comfortable and familiar. The campus is close enough to home that my family could come watch games or I can come home to visit when I want!”, said Huffman when explaining her choice. “

“I was given the opportunity to practice with the team during my campus visit and I enjoyed the atmosphere at practice and how unexpectedly comfortable I was in that environment. The coaching staff and the players were extremely helpful and inviting.”

Breanna feels the lessons she has learned from softball can be applied to all aspects of life, not just between the lines.

“The most important lessons that softball has taught me are the lessons that I can translate on and off the field to help me be successful. Playing sports has made an immense impact on my life and I have learned many lessons from teamwork and sportsmanship to time management and balancing responsibilities”, she continued.

“It has taught me how to effectively work with others and the importance of communication. I have learned how to properly manage my time by playing softball, holding a job, and going to school. As my coaches would say, “softball is a game of failure.” Softball has taught me how to deal with failure, take failure as a huge learning opportunity, and how to always keep improving despite setbacks.

Losing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 has changed Huffman’s perspective on things. ”This year in particular, I have learned to not take anything for granted.” After losing our 2020 season and heading into my senior season with many uncertainties, I have learned to approach situations as if it were my last time to do it.”

“I had no idea walking off the field after the last game my sophomore year, that could very well be the last time I took the field with my classmates in an Evergreen jersey”, explained Huffman.

“It has also taught me to appreciate everything I’ve experienced up to this point and to cherish the memories I am able to make from here on out”, elaborated Huffman who has been a member of the Evergreen varsity softball team since her freshman year, earning All-League Honorable Mention as a sophomore.

Breanna will be studying Diagnostic Medical Sonography while at Jackson.

Nate can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com