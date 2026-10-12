Close Menu
Monday, October 12
Login
Sports

Evergreen’s Lanae Manz Achieves Two Special Volleyball Milestones

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

Evergreen senior Lanae Manz recorded her 1,000th career kill on Saturday, Sept. 26, and her 1,000th career dig on Tuesday, Sept. 29. According to head coach Kelsey Wulf, Manz is now the school’s all-time career leader in both categories. See the full page below.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts