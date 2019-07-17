Excessive Heat Watch Issued For Northwest Ohio

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING…

HAZARDOUS WEATHER…

* Afternoon to early evening temperatures from Thursday through Saturday in the 90s with heat indices from around 105 to 110 degrees.

IMPACTS…

* Heat illnesses likely for those spending prolonged periods

outside or in non-air conditioned locations.

* Prolonged heat most dangerous for young children and elderly.

* Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids…limit sun exposure…and check up on relatives and neighbors.

