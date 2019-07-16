Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Releases Results From 4th Of July Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, 4th of July Blitz, which ran from July 1st, 2019 thru July 5th, 2019.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 28 traffic stops and issued 15 citations. The citations issued were for six speed violations, seven Driving on a Closed Road, one No Operators License, and one Expired Plates. Deputies also issued 15 warnings during the Blitz. Deputies also seized and destroyed a small amount of marijuana and made one misdemeanor warrant arrest.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

