Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests

On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics.

The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of aggravated trafficking of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Brooke Werder, 28-year-old was also arrested for an outstanding warrant of aggravated possession of drugs. Additional charges are pending for Werder and Koonce.

Seized during the search warrant was suspected Methamphetamine, Fentanyl/Heroin and Butane Honey Oil (DAB) manufacturing equipment along with a sawed off shot gun and a large amount of US currency.

As always, the Fulton County Sheriff’s office asks citizens with information about drug trafficking, or other criminal activity in Fulton County to contact us by phone, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force website www.manunitohio.org, or at your local Sheriff’s Office or city Police Department in person. Anonymity will be given to all tips we receive.