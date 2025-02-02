Fairlawn Retirement Center Hosting Program About Dementia

PRESS RELEASE – The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter invites residents of Archbold and surrounding communities to attend a free community program about having difficult dementia-related conversations on Thurs., Feb. 6 from 1 – 2:00 p.m.

The program will be held at Fairlawn Retirement Community, 550 Haven Dr., Archbold, OH 43502. Pre-registration is recommended. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

Conversations with family or friends about changing behaviors in someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia can be challenging and uncomfortable.

The Dementia Conversations program provides tips for breaking the ice with family members to address common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.

“Our caregivers tell us that talking with loved ones about memory or dementia concerns is tough,” said Pam Myers, senior director, programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio and Central Ohio Chapters.

“Our program shares strategies that can make these conversations easier for the person living with dementia and their caregivers.”

Those concerned about themselves, or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419.537.1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to other free local resources.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementia, or to access free tools and resources, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.