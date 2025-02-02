Bryan High School Outreach Club Speaks To Rotary

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

STUDENT LEADERS … Board Members of the Rotary Outreach Club of Bryan High School spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. This group is student lead by five board members elected yearly and supervised by English teacher, Stephanie Mazur. It brings together freshmen through seniors to develop leadership skills, while discovering the power of “service about self” to make a difference in their community. Students can practice communication skills, compassion and adaptivity as well as broadening their social circle. Outreach Club projects and events include The Souper Bowl which benefits the local homeless shelter, Valentine Day Cookies to high school students, and various clothing, food and hygiene drives that benefit the school and community. The group helps prepare students for future schooling and careers. Shown are Rotarian Chip Wood, Caitlyn DeWitt, Kate Thormeier, Advisor Stephanie Mazur, Lucy Vashaw, Macy Burton, Alayna Langham.