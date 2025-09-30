Fall Fest To Bring Fun To Downtown Edgerton

Edgerton’s Big Little Fall Fest takes place on October 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Downtown Park in Edgerton, Ohio. Enjoy a full day of free family fun, including a magic show, chili cook-off, balloon artists, inflatables, yard games, pumpkin decorating, live music, carnival games, face painting, and more. Local groups will also offer baked goods, cold drinks, and sausage sandwiches throughout the afternoon. All are welcome to join the festivities and celebrate the season with the Edgerton community.