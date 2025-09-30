Dr. David Hughes, DC (1939 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Hiking & Riding Motorcycles)

Dr. David Roy Hughes, DC, of Paulding went on to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on November 10, 1939, in Canton, Ohio to Harold P. and Catherine I. (Hiner) Hughes. David graduated from Lincoln High School in Canton, Ohio in 1958.

He then went on to Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa where he graduated in 1961 with a degree of Doctor of Chiropractic. On June 21, 1964, he married the love of his life, Bonnie K. Stoner in Montpelier, Ohio and she survives.

David loved attending the Bible Fellowship Church in Paulding, Ohio. He was also a member of the Delta Sigma Chi, a Chiropractic Fraternity. He was anxious to someday be with the Lord, trying daily to be a good and faithful servant.

David loved his work dearly and treated patients like family. He opened his own Chiropractic Office on February 24, 1964, with his wife, and continued working there until December 2024, and continued working part time up until his passing.

Prior to moving to Paulding, he worked with Dr. Blossom in Montpelier, where he met his wife, Bonnie. David enjoyed hiking in the Grand Canyon, target shooting, being outdoors, and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie; children Misty K. Hughes of Rockey River, Ohio, Dr. Drake E. (Kathi) Hughes of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Wendy Sue Hughes of Paulding; grandchildren Sidney, Dr. Margaret, Henry, Ava, Ivan and Sparrow; and four great grandchildren, with another one on the way.

David was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold P. Hughes, Jr., and sister Lillian I. Thompson.

A time to receive friends will be on Saturday, October 11th from 3-4pm at the Bible Fellowship, 1040 W. Wayne St. Paulding, Ohio 45879. Services will follow at the church at 4pm with Pastor Brent Roth to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.