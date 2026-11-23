FALL PLAY DIRECTORS … From left: Rotarian Sara Dye, Director Emily Knight, Rotarian Lesley Goebel, and Assistant Director Lora Knight.
The directors of the Bryan High School Fall Play spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club on Friday, Nov. 20. Emily Knight, director and Lora Knight, assistant director shared about the production, “An Evening With Edgar Allan Poe.” Because the Arts and Education Auditorium is being renovated, the play was presented in the sanctuary of Wesley United Methodist Church which turned out to be an excellent setting for this type of production. Knight explained that the play is six small scenes originally written by Poe but reformulated by Robert Mason. The cast of eleven was relatively young but did an outstanding job of mastering the dialogue.
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