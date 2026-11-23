On Sunday, Nov. 22, the Defiance Police Department responded to several calls in a 25-minute period. Four bomb threats were phoned into local businesses. There was also a phone call in which threats of entering a business and shooting customers were made. Each call was responded to, and no threats to public safety were substantiated.

The matter is under investigation. Anyone with information to assist with the investigation is asked to call 419-784-5050.

Agencies that assisted the Defiance Police Department were the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Defiance Fire Department.

— Press Release

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