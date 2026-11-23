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Longtime Montpelier Teacher Carolyn Ann (Everhart) Moore, 96, of Montpelier passed away peacefully on November 21, 2026, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan, Ohio. Carolyn was born June 6, 1930, in Montpelier to Herbert L. and Wilma G. (Kuehne) Everhart. From an early age, she demonstrated a love for school, music, and community involvement. At approximately seven years old, she served as the mascot for the Bryan High School Band. She continued participating as a majorette until high school, when she became a cheerleader for the Bryan Golden Bears.

Carolyn graduated from Bryan High School in 1948. During her high school years, she was selected as one of only 100 students nationwide to represent the Y-Teen Association. She was also particularly proud of her typing skills, which earned her a place in a national typing competition at Grinnell College in Iowa. Following high school, she continued her education at Bowling Green State University, graduating in 1953 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was also a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta National Sorority.

On August 3, 1957, Carolyn married Roscoe M. Moore. The couple eventually made their home in Montpelier, Ohio, where they raised their three daughters: Lori, Tamara, and Kristine.

Teaching was a central part of Carolyn’s life. She began her teaching career in Deshler, Ohio, teaching first grade, before spending several years at Lincoln Elementary School in Bryan. After taking time away from the classroom to raise her family, she returned to education in Montpelier during the 1970s. She began by substituting for a first-grade class, later working as a tutor for students with learning disabilities before moving into kindergarten. Carolyn devoted many years to educating and encouraging children, leaving a lasting impression on the students and families she served.

Carolyn and Roscoe were longtime supporters of the Montpelier community and school system. During the years their daughters were growing up, Carolyn served as a 4-H advisor and was an active member of the Montpelier Band Boosters, supporting her children’s activities and the many young people involved in the community. For nearly 40 years, they held the same football season reserve seats and could often be found cheering on the Locomotives, regardless of the weather. Her pride in her family and community was evident in the time and enthusiasm she gave to the people and activities she loved.

Outside of teaching and family, Carolyn enjoyed many interests. She was a member of the Twice Ten Study Club in Montpelier and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing. She was also an accomplished pianist and maintained an extensive record collection. Music was an important part of her life, and she especially enjoyed dancing.

Carolyn’s greatest pride was her family. She was blessed with three daughters, seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her tremendous joy. She was especially proud that her children and grandchildren had all earned college degrees.

Carolyn is survived by her three daughters, Lori Moore-Martin of Montpelier, Tammy (Jim) Lee of Montpelier, and Kristine (Jeff) Kaminski of Perrysburg; seven grandchildren, Stacy (Zeb) Lillard, Wes (Jess) Shoup, Tyler (Mary) Martin, Trent Shoup, Kyle (Elizabeth) Kaminski, Kelsi (Daniel) Pendergrast, and Austin (Carleigh) Kaminski; twelve great-grandchildren, with a thirteenth on its way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe M. Moore; her parents, Herbert L. and Wilma G. Everhart; her brothers, Darrell and Robert Everhart and a son-in-law Scott Martin.

A time to receive friends will be held Monday, November 30, 2026, from 11am – 1pm at Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Kyle Kaminski officiating. Burial will conclude at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be made to Montpelier Schools- Kindergarten or Hillside Country Living- Anna’s House. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com

Carolyn will be remembered for her dedication to education, her love of music and family, her commitment to her community, and the many lives she touched throughout her 96 years.