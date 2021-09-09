Fall Sports Scoreboard For September 9th, 2021

VOLLEYBALL
North Central 3 Fayette 0
Hilltop 3 Montpelier 0
Stryker 3 Holgate 0
Edon 3 Pettisville 2
Bryan 3 Liberty Center 1
Archbold 3 Wauseon 0
Swanton 3 Delta 0
Patrick Henry 3 Evergreen 2
BOYS GOLF
North Central 165 Stryker 208
Montpelier 178 Pettisville 206
Hilltop 184 Holgate 231
Swanton 170 Wauseon 197
Bryan 168 Fairview 177 Paulding 177 Tinora 187
Patrick Henry 175 Liberty Center 218 Evergreen 225
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold 197 Wauseon 205 Fairview 207
GIRLS SOCCER
Wauseon 6 Northwood 2
Bryan 3 Lima Bath 1
BOYS SOCCER
Wauseon 2 Pettisville 1
Evergreen 6 Northwood 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan 5 Rossford 0
