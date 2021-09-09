Fall Sports Scoreboard For September 9th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 9, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

North Central 3 Fayette 0

Hilltop 3 Montpelier 0

Stryker 3 Holgate 0

Edon 3 Pettisville 2

Bryan 3 Liberty Center 1

Archbold 3 Wauseon 0

Swanton 3 Delta 0

Patrick Henry 3 Evergreen 2

BOYS GOLF

North Central 165 Stryker 208

Montpelier 178 Pettisville 206

Hilltop 184 Holgate 231

Swanton 170 Wauseon 197

Bryan 168 Fairview 177 Paulding 177 Tinora 187

Patrick Henry 175 Liberty Center 218 Evergreen 225

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold 197 Wauseon 205 Fairview 207

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon 6 Northwood 2

Bryan 3 Lima Bath 1

BOYS SOCCER

Wauseon 2 Pettisville 1

Evergreen 6 Northwood 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan 5 Rossford 0

 

