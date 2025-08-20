Family Farm & Home Donates Welding Equipment & Supplies To Four County

PRESS RELEASE – The Welding Fabrication program at Four County Career Center recently received a significant boost thanks to the generosity of Family Farm & Home in Defiance.

The local retailer donated more than $3,000 worth of welding equipment and supplies, including three brand-new welders, to help support the next generation of skilled trades professionals.

The donation provides students with valuable access to industry-standard tools, enhancing their hands-on learning experiences and better preparing them for careers in welding and manufacturing.

“Having the opportunity to train on equipment like this ensures our students are workforce-ready,” said Mr. Bachman, Director of Career & Technical Education at the Career Center.

Representatives from Family Farm & Home — Troy Nussbaum, Sarah Dix, and Kelsey Mann — were on hand to present the donation. They were joined by senior welding lab students and FCCC staff, including: Director of Career Technical Education Mr. Rick Bachman, Career Technical Education Supervisor Mr. Tony McCord and Welding Instructors Mr. Chris Zacharias and Mr. Jacob Kraegel.

The donation underscores the importance of community partnerships in career and technical education. “Support from businesses like Family Farm & Home not only provides the tools our students need but also sends a powerful message — that the community is invested in their success,” said Mr. McCord.

Four County Career Center expressed its gratitude for the gift, noting that such contributions have a lasting impact. “We are so thankful for this investment in our program and in our students’ futures,” said Welding Fabrication instructor Mr. Zacharias.

“This equipment will be used daily in our labs and will give students the confidence and experience to step into high-demand jobs after graduation.”

Family Farm & Home has a long-standing commitment to serving the needs of local communities. Their support of FCCC’s welding program highlights the role businesses can play in strengthening education and preparing students for the workforce.