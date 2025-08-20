Walktober Fayette 2025 Invites Community To Step Back In Time

FAYETTE, OH – Residents and visitors alike are invited to experience local history firsthand during Walktober Fayette 2025.

This annual event, organized by the Bean Creek Valley History Center, features nine unique walks and presentations scheduled over the first two weekends of October.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore Fayette’s past through guided tours and engaging presentations, each highlighting a different aspect of the community’s heritage.

Whether you choose to attend one event or all nine, Walktober offers a chance to connect with history and neighbors alike.

Admission is by free will donation, with all proceeds supporting the Bean Creek Valley History Center’s ongoing efforts to preserve and share Fayette’s rich legacy.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the event website for a map of locations and additional details. Organizers recommend dressing for the weather, wearing comfortable shoes, and bringing a chair, as some activities will involve walking and outdoor seating.

For more information and to plan your Walktober experience, visit the Bean Creek Valley History Center’s website.