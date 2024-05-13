Family Kite Fest Taking Place At Homecoming Park In Wauseon

(PRESS RELEASE) – On Sunday, May 19th from 2:00 – 5:00 pm,the entire family is invited to bring your kites for the annual Family Kite Fest at Homecoming Park in Wauseon.

Kite flying is fun for all ages! Meet at the “Homecoming Hill” to register for the crafts and kite competitions. The event is free to the public.

Hot dogs, chips, homemade lemonade, and cookies will be served to the children. Free kites will be available while supplies last.

The rain-out day for the Family Kite Fest will be May 26th. The annual Family Kite Fest is sponsored by the Wauseon Congregational United Church of Christ.