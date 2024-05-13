Ride Of Silence Set For Wednesday Night In Toledo & Bowling Green

(PRESS RELEASE) TOLEDO – Cyclists from across the region will take to the road Wednesday evening during the 2024 Ride of Silence, a nationwide movement to honor and celebrate the lives of people who have been injured or killed while riding a bike on public roadways.

This marks the 15th year in Toledo for the Ride of Silence. The slow-paced ride, which is held each year during Bike Month in May, aims to raise awareness of safety and the fact that cyclists have a legal right to ride on public roadways.

Participants should meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 in Parking Area 2 near the Bancroft Street entrance of the University of Toledo. Riders will depart promptly at 7 p.m. A separate ride will take place in Bowling Green, departing from City Park (520 Conneaut Ave.).

The Ride of Silence is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary, but helmets are required. Participants are asked to observe a slower pace of 10-12 mph.

For more information, contact Raj Nagisetty, TMACOG transportation planner: nagisetty@tmacog.org or 419-241-9155 x1144.