Farmers & Merchants State Bank Donate To Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground

Thank you to Farmers & Merchants (F&M) State Bank for their $10,000 donation to the future Bryan Inclusive Playground being built on the former Lincoln Elementary School site.

As the fundraising campaign continues to secure the dollars necessary to break ground and begin construction this fall, the Bryan Area Foundation, holding the funds, is so grateful for the community’s outpouring of support.

Once the playground is finished in the spring of 2024, it will provide children and families of all physical, mental, and social abilities the chance to learn, play, and grow together.

Pictured left to right are Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller; the City of Bryan, Director of Parks and Recreation Ben Dominique; Bryan Parks and Recreation Board Member Paula Kline; President/CEO F&M State Bank Lars Eller; Commercial Banker F&M State Bank Jake Willey; and Vice President F&M State Bank Lesley Shirkey.

If you want to learn more about the Bryan Lincoln Park Inclusive Playground, please contact the Bryan Area Foundation.