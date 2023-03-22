Wednesday, March 22
News

Edgerton’s Avery Perez Completes Eagle Scout Project

EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT … Avery Perez, pictured, completed his Eagle Scout Project, in which he ensured that every house in Edgerton had a number on the house. Perez found 38 such houses and the project earned a commendation and plaque from Mayor Robert Day. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

Most males start their Eagle Scout projects at the age of 17. Avery Perez of Edgerton was a bit different, in that he started his project at the age of 15.

And it was a good thing that he started early, because the project was delayed one year, because of COVID.

