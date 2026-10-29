Robert R. Lantz (1942 – 2026)

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(Long-Time Resident Of Edgerton)

Robert R. Lantz, age 84, of Bryan and a long-time resident of Edgerton, passed away Oct. 25, 2026, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton.

Bob was always active. He enjoyed watching sports, especially Edgerton and Hilltop, following the stock market and spending time with his family.

Robert R. Lantz was born March 9, 1942, in Bryan, the son of Roy and Virginia (Darr) Lantz. He graduated from Hicksville High School in 1960. On April 1, 1978, Bob married Joann (Stark) Schaper and chose Lolita, Jen, Bill, Dan and Tom as his children.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joann Lantz, of Bryan; daughter, Jenny (Dave) Reamsnyder, of West Unity; sons, Bill Schaper, Dan (Sara) Schaper and Tom (Heather) Schaper, all of Bryan; grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica) Appel, Brandon (Casey) Appel, Natalie Appel, Drs. Tyler (Jordan) Reamsnyder, Dr. Trevor (Kristen) Reamsnyder, Travis (Madeline) Reamsnyder, Andrea (Kyle) Shaffer, Shane Schaper, Camille Schaper, Cameron Schaper, Abby Schaper and Maddie Schaper; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Wava Russell, of Celina, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Lantz; mother and stepfather, Virginia (Richard) Thornburg; and daughter, Lolita Appel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton, Ohio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Sahaya A. Clement officiating. Burial with graveside military rites will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 6817 N. Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.