FAYETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Summer School Dates For Students

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Fayette Board of Education held its meeting on Monday, May 20. The meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. First up was reports and updates from the superintendent.

Summer School programming for elementary is “Dream big, anything is possible. The school will be contracting with CED and library for programming again this year.

Lunch will be provided and bussing from church to library will be provided as well. They will also have a couple of field trips planned for the students. High school will have credit recovery for st...