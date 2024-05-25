HOLIDAY CITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: New Subdivision Committee To Hold First Meeting In May

The Holiday City Village Council met on May 16th in regular session, called to order at 7:12 p.m. Members Chelsea Funk and Beau Zuver were absent.

The third and final reading of Resolution 2024-3 was then given, with the county-wide 911 plan ready to go once state regulations are established.

Resolution 2024-4, which will authorize necessary tax rates and levies, was given its first reading.

Shawn Clark, Beau Zuver, and Jarrett Funk were appointed to a newly formed subdivision committee to help oversee the nascent relationship between the municipality and Reveille Ltd., who are now in...