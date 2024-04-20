FAYETTE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Donation From North Star BlueScope Steel Received

By: Jacob Kessler
THE VILLAGE REPORTER
The Fayette Board of Education held its meeting on Monday, April 15th. The meeting was held at 6:30 p.m. First up was reports and updates, with the superintendent delivering her report.
Summer school programming will again partner with CED and the library to host the students. The theme for this year will be “Dream Big, Anything is Possible”.
Fayette will be offering driver’s education to students. For this, Fayette has partnered with MOV ESC Driving School and will have three instructors and a driver’s ed vehicle.
...
