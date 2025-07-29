The 49th Annual Fayette Bull Thistle Arts Festival is set for Saturday, August 2, featuring a full day of community activities, live music, food, and a special drone light show, with highlights including the crowning of festival royalty and recognition of local citizens. This year’s event celebrates community spirit by honoring King and Queen John and Charlene May, Princess Catalaya Brown, Prince Eric Smith, and Citizen of the Year Don Glasgow.
Fayette Bull Thistle Festival Returns: Community, Music & Tradition
