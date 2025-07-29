Close Menu
Tuesday, July 29
The Village Reporter
News

Fayette Bull Thistle Festival Returns: Community, Music & Tradition

No Comments1 Min Read

The 49th Annual Fayette Bull Thistle Arts Festival is set for Saturday, August 2, featuring a full day of community activities, live music, food, and a special drone light show, with highlights including the crowning of festival royalty and recognition of local citizens. This year’s event celebrates community spirit by honoring King and Queen John and Charlene May, Princess Catalaya Brown, Prince Eric Smith, and Citizen of the Year Don Glasgow.

Share.

Related Posts

Add A Comment
Leave A Reply