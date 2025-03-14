Fayette CDC Becomes Fayette Area Support Team (F.A.S.T.)

By: Sienna Gill

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Fayette Community Corporation (CDC) has officially changed its name to the Fayette Area Support Team (F.A.S.T.). This change reflects the organization’s commitment to actively supporting community initiatives and fostering growth in the Fayette area.

The most recent F.A.S.T. meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a brief prayer led by Vice President Ruth Reynard. New participants introduced themselves and provided background information.

Upcoming events include the Thistle Run 5K, the Farmers Market, the Lilly Sale, and the Vidalia Onion Sales, as outlined below:

Thistle Run 5K: The Thistle Run 5K is scheduled for May 24, 2025. Participants can register for $25 by May 2 to receive a t-shirt. Registration increases to $30 after May 2 (no t-shirt included) and $35 on race day. The run starts at 8 a.m.

Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will operate from the first Saturday in May through the end of September, excluding the first Saturday in August. The Special Grounds coffee truck will be on-site on May 17, June 7, August 23, and September 23.

The market is located in the Fayette Opera House parking lot. Vendors interested in participating can contact a Fayette Garden and Beautification Club member. The cost is $50 for the season, with no requirement to attend every Saturday.

Lilly Sale: Asiatic lilies will be sold for $12 per gallon-sized pot, with three flowers per pot. These can be replanted to bloom annually. Deliveries are scheduled for April 12, just before Easter. Contact a Fayette Garden and Beautification Club member for more details.

Vidalia Onion Sales: Orders for Vidalia onions are due by April 21. Prices are $12 for a 10-pound bag and $24 for a 25-pound bag. Delivery is expected the Saturday before Mother’s Day.

F.A.S.T.’s Community Education for Development program will offer several summer programs: Summer Academy, a partnership with the local library; and Summer Conversations, a collaboration with James Whitmer from the schools, featuring speakers from Maumee Valley Guidance and Fulton County. These discussions will address youth topics such as mental health, suicide, addiction, and relationships.

The “Learning Friends” program will continue until the end of April. Additionally, the CED is launching an online coding academy, which will allow students from Fayette and other districts to collaborate in real time while developing coding and life skills.

F.A.S.T. is also enhancing business signage through Tomahawk Printing. The updated signs will feature a “Welcome to Fayette” message with recurring event listings such as the Thistle Run 5K, Farmers Market, Music Fest, Bull Thistle Festival, Fall Fest, and Winter Market.

The signs will end with a welcoming message like “Come back soon!” The cost for businesses to advertise on these signs is $200 for the first year (which includes the sign, advertising, and a F.A.S.T. membership) and $100 for subsequent years.

If all available spots are filled, F.A.S.T. anticipates a first-year income of approximately $4,505.46 and $3,800 in the following years. Signs are expected to be installed by June 1, 2025.

Welcome packets have been updated to include helpful information for new residents. These packets encourage community involvement and include a membership invitation to F.A.S.T. for $25 annually.

The third-quarter meeting to discuss the tobacco grant will take place on March 11, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Special efforts are being made to ensure information is accessible to individuals who primarily speak Spanish.

The meeting concluded with discussions on future initiatives, funding for groups like the Fayette Music Group, and brainstorming ideas to further improve the community. The meeting adjourned at approximately 7:24 p.m.