Fayette CDC To Hold First Meeting Of 2023

The Fayette Community Development Corporation (CDC) is having an Organizational Meeting, Monday, January 16, 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette High School.

Following that at 7:00 p.m., they are hosting guest speaker, Fulton County Commissioner, Jon Rupp, who will be speaking on the following topics: Toledo water; Blue Scope; Nova Steel; Nature Fresh; Skye Cinema; Brown Field Project Fair Barn; Senior Center Project; Well field Fence Project; Arche Energy/ BP Solar Project.

Rupp will be taking questions at the conclusion of his presentation. The public is invited to attend.