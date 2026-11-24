CLASSMATES GATHER … Pictured seated left to right: Elaine (Euler) Schaffner, Glenda (Cooley) Rupp, DeAnn (Gavette) Riter, Linda (Valentine) Zimmerman, Janet (Schaffner) Sheely, Alice (Schilt) Hibbard, and Linda (Arno) Snow. Standing left to right: Larry Wieland, Ron Rupp, Lee Opdycke, Gene Kunkle, Max Snow, and Dave Sheely.
The Fayette Class of 1964 held an 80th birthday celebration at the Mill District Boardroom in West Unity, Ohio.
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