Fayette Class Of 2022 Celebrates With Graduation Ceremony

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fayette Graduating Class of 2022 celebrated their moment on Sunday, June 5th. Twenty-Eight seniors entered the gymnasium at 2:00 p.m. for the last time as students to receive their diplomas and earn the title Graduate.

As the graduates entered the gym the band played the ever-familiar song “Pomp and Circumstance” before being welcomed through an invocation delivered by Quinn Mitchell.

Elijah Lerma spoke and gave recognition to the teachers and Valedictorian Drew Beauregard addressed the class.

The Fayette Choir also sang the song “Let It Be” before an introduction of the parents for each graduate took place.

After the introduction of the parents had concluded, the presentation of the class took place along with the presenting of the diplomas. One by one each of the students came up and were presented the diploma that each of them had worked so hard to obtain.

With so much work came so many memories which the 2022 class motto points out well. “Together we have experienced life, separately we will pursue our dreams, forever our memories will remain.” – Unknown.

Congratulations Fayette Class of 2022 graduates. May the future have nothing but good things in store for you as you navigate the world which is now yours.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com