Butterfly Project Leaders Welcome Guest Speaker To Edon Schools

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 6, 2022

News Article Views: 137

MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER … The Butterfly Project leaders at Edon Northwest Schools welcomed motivational guest speaker Amy Remer from Swanton, Ohio. Amy presented to grades 6-8 and 9-12 in two different sessions on May 18th, 2022. Amy shared about overcoming adversity associated with her cancer diagnosis leading up to the amputation of her left arm. The focus of presentations was on having a positive mindset to push through challenges in life along with having empathy towards others. The students were able to participate in an experiential activity to promote empathy. Pictured from Left to Right: Ashley Kaylor, Kerrin Towers, Amy Remer, Samantha Hake, Kendall Siebenaler, Desi Dunkle. Missing from photo Jenna Dulle.

 

