Fayette High School Hosts Archery Tournament

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERARCHERY … Fayette High School was host to 640 archers from 15 schools for a tournament on February 10, 2024. The event started at 7:00am and ran until about 5:30pm. There was a 3D shoot which involves animals such as turkey, deer, goat, and bear. There also was a ping pong ball shoot, where a ball would float in the air and any archer that could hit it, won a free ice cream. There was also bake sale and Nocking Point Outfitters was on site with merchandise for sale.