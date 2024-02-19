Close Menu
Monday, February 19, 2024
Fayette High School Hosts Archery Tournament

ARCHERY … Fayette High School was host to 640 archers from 15 schools for a tournament on February 10, 2024. The event started at 7:00am and ran until about 5:30pm. There was a 3D shoot which involves animals such as turkey, deer, goat, and bear. There also was a ping pong ball shoot, where a ball would float in the air and any archer that could hit it, won a free ice cream. There was also bake sale and Nocking Point Outfitters was on site with merchandise for sale.

 

