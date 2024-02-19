Local Free Throw Contest Winners Advance To Regional Competition

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERFREE THROW CONTEST … On Sunday February 4th, St. Caspar K of C hosted the Ohio Knights of Columbus District #57 (Archbold, Defiance, Napoleon, St. Caspar-Wauseon and Swanton) Free Throw Contest. Congratulations to these contestants who will now advance to Regional competition on February 25th in Ottoville. Pictured above are seated: Berkley Rolon, Lilah Brown, Presley Wyse. Standing: Toby Coolman, Kyler Bergman, Carson Baden. Shown below are seated: Hayden Cymbolin, Lilly Zeedyk. Standing: Jayden Mendoza, Kowen Carroll, Tripp Langenderfer.