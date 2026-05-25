Fayette Man Receives Prison Sentence In Obscenity Case Involving Minor

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Fayette man was sentenced May 21 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court after previously pleading guilty to seven counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person.

Sergio A. Melendez, 24, was sentenced by Judge Scott A. Haselman to a minimum prison term of six years and a maximum prison term of nine years on each count, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Melendez created, reproduced or published obscene material that had a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers, while having knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved.

Melendez was also ordered to pay prosecution costs and received credit for three days served in jail.

He was found to be a Tier II sex offender, requiring address registration and verification for 25 years, with in person verification every 180 days with the sheriff in all counties where he resides.