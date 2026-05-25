Williams County Sheriff Welcomes New Deputy Jeneatte Rude

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
NEW HIRE … Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert is pleased to welcome Jeneatte Rude as his newest deputy. Deputy Rude is a 2026 graduate of the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy, where she excelled in the academics and police disciplines, and was highly recommended by her academy commander. Deputy Rude began her career with the agency as a part-time, uncertified special deputy last fall while attending the academy. Upon her graduation and commissioning as a peace officer, she will begin her one-year probationary period, where she will undergo training as a road deputy under the guidance of seasoned, trained field training officers. Sheriff Kochert is very proud of her accomplishments in the academy, and is very happy to welcome her to the agency. She will be a very valuable asset to Williams County.