St. Mary’s (Edgerton) 6th Graders Wrap Up Year With Faith Retreat

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
RETREAT GUEST SPEAKER … Mary Juarez, of Never Let Go Ministries, went to St. Michael’s in Hicksville, to talk to the 6th graders from St. Mary’s school on Monday, May 18. It was for their end-of-the-year 6th grade retreat titled “Rooted in Faith.” Mrs. Julie Taylor, principal at St. Mary’s, along with Mrs. Betsy Hug, 6th grade teacher, organized the retreat for the students. The room was decorated beautifully into a very peaceful setting. Mary’s talk was called “Making a Difference.” She gave her talk by PowerPoint with many slides of people (famous and local) who have made a difference in this world. Mary hopes that each student was convinced that they have all been given the ability to make a difference in this world, by being the person God created them to be. Father Dan Borgelt also attended the retreat with the students. It was an amazing experience for these students who are graduating from St. Mary’s this year. Pictured is Mary Juarez, along with the 6th graders, and Father Dan.