Fayette Man Sentenced For Possessing Methamphetamine

A Fayette man was among two individuals who were sentenced on October 15, 2020, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Mac Merillat, 42, of Fayette, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Merillat to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, successfully complete The Renewal Center treatment program, and any recommended aftercare, be on GPS monitoring, and successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court Program.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Merillatt spending 11 months in prison.

David Monhollen, 42, of Elkhart, Indiana, previously pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. He operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Monhollen to 12 months in prison, and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a mandatory fine of $1,350, successfully complete an alcohol/drug treatment program, and suspended his driver’s license for life.