VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINAL
Bryan vs. Maumee @ Central Catholic HS 7:30pm
DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINAL
Swanton @ Lake 5pm
Evergreen @ Fairview 5pm
Tinora vs. Wauseon @ Lake HS 7:30pm
Archbold vs. Paulding @ Fairview HS 7:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm
Northwood @ Archbold 5pm
Delta @ Genoa 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL
Delta @ Continental 5pm (Completion of suspended game)
Otsego @ Swanton 5pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Wednesday, October 21st, 2020"