Sports Schedule For Wednesday, October 21st, 2020

Posted By: Newspaper Staff October 21, 2020

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION II SECTIONAL FINAL

Bryan vs. Maumee @ Central Catholic HS 7:30pm

DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINAL

Swanton @ Lake 5pm

Evergreen @ Fairview 5pm

Tinora vs. Wauseon @ Lake HS 7:30pm

Archbold vs. Paulding @ Fairview HS 7:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm

Northwood @ Archbold 5pm

Delta @ Genoa 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION III SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

Delta @ Continental 5pm (Completion of suspended game)

Otsego @ Swanton 5pm

 

 

